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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$669,240
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5
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ID: 36139
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

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A 4 pieces in the quay of Agamim terasse 90 m2 summer as new

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$669,240
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