  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe penthouse florentine

Residential quarter Superbe penthouse florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,26M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 38301
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Abarbanel, 54

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Superb penthouse for sale in Tel Aviv, in the Florentine district. Just a few metres from Park Hamesila, Neve Tsedek and the lively Florentine district, this exceptional property enjoys a particularly sought after location. Spacious 5-room penthouse, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a magnificent double ceiling height. It has 150 m2 of living space and 140 m2 of terrace, offering generous indoor and outdoor living spaces. Thanks to its triple exposure, the apartment enjoys exceptional brightness and a completely open view. The property is completed by 2 private parking spaces and a cellar. Price: NIS 13,000,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,17M
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,69M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement entiErement rEnovE sur nordau prix en forte baisse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,03M
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces renove avec ascenseur parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,26M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,28M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Show all Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,90M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications