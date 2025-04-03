  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Hadera

apartments
5
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
$2,22M
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets. Characteristics: - An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!), - A living area of 370 m2 dis…
Residential quarter Maison refaite a neuf de haut standing
Residential quarter Maison refaite a neuf de haut standing
Hadera, Israel
$870,790
BZH Looking for a new house of very high standing with in addition a beautiful apartment of two independent rooms? For sale in the Efraim district of Hadera a house of 5 rooms, transformed into 4 rooms completely renovated. This house of 145 m2 consists of : - a superb kitchen with a centr…
Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur
Residential quarter Une magnifique maison vous n avez plus qu a choisir les finitions avec le promoteur
Hadera, Israel
$1,39M
BZH Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer! RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction! It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…
Residential quarter Un petit bijou superbe appartement de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Un petit bijou superbe appartement de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
$558,991
BZH RE/MAX Hadera offers a superb apartment in the centre of Hadera, very well located, close to the Beth Habad Francophone, the French bakery, shopping centres, buses, schools... Beautiful 3 rooms on the fourth floor of a recent building (6 years old), facing South East, bright, luxurious, …
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces unique avec prestations haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
$671,351
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project. This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of: - from an American kitchen, - a modern living room, - 4…
