In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets.
Characteristics:
- An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!),
- A living area of 370 m2 dis…
BZH
Looking for a new house of very high standing with in addition a beautiful apartment of two independent rooms?
For sale in the Efraim district of Hadera a house of 5 rooms, transformed into 4 rooms completely renovated.
This house of 145 m2 consists of :
- a superb kitchen with a centr…
BZH
Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer!
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction!
It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera offers a superb apartment in the centre of Hadera, very well located, close to the Beth Habad Francophone, the French bakery, shopping centres, buses, schools...
Beautiful 3 rooms on the fourth floor of a recent building (6 years old), facing South East, bright, luxurious, …
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project.
This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of:
- from an American kitchen,
- a modern living room,
- 4…