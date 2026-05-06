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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
7
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ID: 38295
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

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4 room apartment located on the 4th floor of a recent building. ✔️ 125 m2 living space ✔️ Large living room ✔️ Mamad ✔️ Nice open kitchen with island ✔️ Terrace of 12 m2 ✔️ Robotic parking The property is currently rented for 2 years at 8,000 A pleasant and bright apartment, ideal for both investment and a future main residence project.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces situe au 4 etage dun immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,08M
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