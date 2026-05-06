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Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin 5 pieces a raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,920
;
3
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ID: 38304
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Avraham Shlonski, 3

About the complex

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✨ For rent exclusively – Superb ground floor 5 rooms in Ra'anana ✨Completely renovated, this magnificent 180 m2 garden floor offers beautiful volumes and a pleasant opening to a private garden of 200 m2. Located close to Sportek, the shops of Hanissim Street and Neve Zemer shopping centre, it enjoys an ideal location for a comfortable family life. ✔️ 180 m2 living space ✔️ Private garden of 200 m2 ✔️ Completely renovated ✔️ Beautiful living spaces bathed in light ✔️ Residential environment sought ✔️ Close to Sportek, shops and all amenities ✔️ Sports room in the building A rare property for rent, offering a perfect balance between interior volumes, vast garden and privileged location.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin 5 pieces a raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,920
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