Residential quarter Superbe rez de jardin 5 pieces a raanana

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✨ For rent exclusively – Superb ground floor 5 rooms in Ra'anana ✨Completely renovated, this magnificent 180 m2 garden floor offers beautiful volumes and a pleasant opening to a private garden of 200 m2.
Located close to Sportek, the shops of Hanissim Street and Neve Zemer shopping centre, it enjoys an ideal location for a comfortable family life.
✔️ 180 m2 living space
✔️ Private garden of 200 m2
✔️ Completely renovated
✔️ Beautiful living spaces bathed in light
✔️ Residential environment sought
✔️ Close to Sportek, shops and all amenities
✔️ Sports room in the building
A rare property for rent, offering a perfect balance between interior volumes, vast garden and privileged location.
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Raanana, Israel
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