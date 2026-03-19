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Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,58M
;
10
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ID: 35898
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz, 17

About the complex

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For sale – Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms in the Marina of Ashdod Located in one of the most sought after locations in the city, this beachfront apartment offers an exceptional living environment. Completely tastefully renovated, it has been redesigned in 4 spacious rooms. It includes a mamad (safe room), integrated air conditioning, two modern bathrooms, as well as a large mirpeset with spectacular sea view, fully unobstructed and in the front line. The apartment is sold with a private parking space and a huge storage box, very rare in this area. Only a few steps from the beach, restaurants, shops and all the amenities of the marina. A unique opportunity to live the sea every day in an elegant and comfortable setting.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,58M
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