Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exclusive sale
Modern 4-room apartment (lift) in the centre of Rishon LeZion
* Apartment 4 rooms particularly spacious
* 100 m2 living space
* Sun terrace of about 10 m2
* Mamad (safe room)
* Large lift (6 people)
* Private parking in taboo (non multiplier)
* 6th floor out of 7
* Only 2 apartments per floor
* Gas water heater
* Orientations: North, South and East
* Renovated and maintained apartment
* New apartment from a Tama 38 project completed about 5 years ago
* The apartment includes a large central stay, a master suite of standing and larger than average rooms!
? A very popular location on a quiet street without exit, a few minutes walk from Herzl Street, the city centre, shopping centres, cafes and community services.
? Sales price: 2 380 000
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return