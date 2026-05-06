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Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$780,640
;
11
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ID: 38278
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Exclusive sale Modern 4-room apartment (lift) in the centre of Rishon LeZion * Apartment 4 rooms particularly spacious * 100 m2 living space * Sun terrace of about 10 m2 * Mamad (safe room) * Large lift (6 people) * Private parking in taboo (non multiplier) * 6th floor out of 7 * Only 2 apartments per floor * Gas water heater * Orientations: North, South and East * Renovated and maintained apartment * New apartment from a Tama 38 project completed about 5 years ago * The apartment includes a large central stay, a master suite of standing and larger than average rooms! ? A very popular location on a quiet street without exit, a few minutes walk from Herzl Street, the city centre, shopping centres, cafes and community services. ? Sales price: 2 380 000

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Vente exclusive appartement 4 pieces moderne ascenseur parking mamad mirpeset au centre ville de rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$780,640
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