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Residential quarter centre ville rehov ben hillel 15

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$672,400
;
7
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ID: 38854
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda, 5

About the complex

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? 2.050.000 Yes, it exists. ? Ideal investment! ? Downtown – Rehov Ben Hillel 15 ✨ 2 rooms – 32 m2 ✨ Terrace ✨ Mamad ✨ 7th floor with elevator ✨ Bright and pleasant apartment

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter centre ville rehov ben hillel 15
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$672,400
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