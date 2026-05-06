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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rambam rue itamar ben avi rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$619,920
;
6
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ID: 38274
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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For sale ✨ Marketing price: 1 890 000 Looking for an excellent apartment to live in or invest in? This is your opportunity! Property Details: • 3 pieces • 70 m2 built • Private registered parking space in Tabou? • Lift? • Suitable for both housing and investment ? Improvements made in the apartment : ✔️ Complete replacement of plumbing ✔️ New tile in the bathroom and toilet ? Additional benefits: ✔️ Separate toilets for guests ✔️ Large spacious bathroom with toilet ✔️ Practical and functional laundry room ? An apartment combining comfort, location and excellent potential – perfect for families, young couples and investors

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces quartier rambam rue itamar ben avi rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$619,920
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