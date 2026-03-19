Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses

New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh A, this luxurious residential project includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas and all shops, a country club and a swimming pool, with at the bottom of the buildings a synagogue. Clients will be mainly foreign clients. Issue late October 2026. 3 buildings of 8 floors with apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, ground garden and penthouses. Only 3 apartments per floor. 3 rooms 83m2, terrace from 15m2 to 23m2, parking and cellar - Price : from 2.200.000 sh to 2.300.000 sh. 4 rooms 103m2, terrace from 20 to 27m2, parking and cellar - Price : from 2.600.000 sh to 2.700.000 sh. 5 rooms 123m2, 2nd floor, terrace of 22m2, parking and cellar - Price: 3,000,000 sh. 5 rooms ground floor duplex 150m2, garden of 175m2 - Price: from 5,000,000 sh. Facing the park: 5 rooms 140m2 with 2 terraces of 35m2 and 40m2 - Price: 3.500.000 sh. Penthouses with park views: 7 rooms 190m2, 8th with 65m2 terrace, 6 rooms 154m2, 9th with 25m2 terrace, 6 rooms 156m2, 6th with 45m2 terrace (2 master and 4 toilets) - Price: from 5,000,000 sh.