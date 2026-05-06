Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion

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? In the heart of the popular district of Kiryat Ganim
Unique duplex?
? A rare opportunity that does not come to the market every day!
Duplex 7 rooms ~ 143 m2
Intelligently divided into 2 housing units, with 2 separate entrances from the building.
✔️ Apartment of 4 rooms with terrace of about 20 m2 – earns about 8,000 / month.
✔️ 2-room apartment with roof terrace – earns about 5,000 per month.
? Monthly income of about 13,000!
✨ Possibility to continue to enjoy rental income, or to reunite the two units to find a spacious duplex of 7 rooms.
✔️ Completely renovated.
✔️ 2 registered parking spaces in Tabou.
✔️ Flexible – ideal for investors, families or anyone looking for passive income while residing on site.
? Search location in Kiryat Ganim.
Reserved for serious buyers – a transaction with high potential with income from day one!
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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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