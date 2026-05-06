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Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,38M
;
9
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ID: 38277
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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? In the heart of the popular district of Kiryat Ganim Unique duplex? ? A rare opportunity that does not come to the market every day! Duplex 7 rooms ~ 143 m2 Intelligently divided into 2 housing units, with 2 separate entrances from the building. ✔️ Apartment of 4 rooms with terrace of about 20 m2 – earns about 8,000 / month. ✔️ 2-room apartment with roof terrace – earns about 5,000 per month. ? Monthly income of about 13,000! ✨ Possibility to continue to enjoy rental income, or to reunite the two units to find a spacious duplex of 7 rooms. ✔️ Completely renovated. ✔️ 2 registered parking spaces in Tabou. ✔️ Flexible – ideal for investors, families or anyone looking for passive income while residing on site. ? Search location in Kiryat Ganim. Reserved for serious buyers – a transaction with high potential with income from day one!

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Au coeur du quartier prise de kiryat ganim rue ein gev rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,38M
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