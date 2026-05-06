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Residential quarter Tour de luxe neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,90M
;
8
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ID: 38370
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in Neve Tzedek district. Luxury tour with a beautiful lobby, 24/7 caretaker, gym and swimming pool. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 78m2 + 12m2 terrace. Mamad (secure upstairs), 1 parking, 1 cellar. Price : 5,800,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Tour de luxe neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,90M
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