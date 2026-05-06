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Residential quarter Ramat aviv neve avivim

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
;
10
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ID: 38349
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Simtat Tagore, 40

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Ramat-Aviv, in the Neve-Avivim district, quiet and quality area, close to Sde-Dov, Kanyon de Ramat-Aviv, parks, schools and public transport. Recent building. 2nd floor on 7 with elevator. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 105 m2 + 11 m2 of mirpeset on the courtyard side. 2 exhibitions: north, west. 1 cellar. Price: 4 590 000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Ramat aviv neve avivim
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
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