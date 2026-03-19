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Residential quarter Kiryat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$794,300
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3
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ID: 36459
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 51

About the complex

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FOR SALE – RARE OPPORTUNITY Kiryat Hayovel – Project • 2.5 pieces • 64 m2 • 2 terraces – 5.5 m2 each • Parking • Mahsan • Delivery in 8 months

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Kiryat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$794,300
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