  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec terrasse proche mer calme et spacieux

Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec terrasse proche mer calme et spacieux

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,90M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38257
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herbert Samuel, 111

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful 3 rooms renovated with lots of charm, located between Gordon Street and the sea. 90 m2 with balcony, 2 bathrooms. Ideal foot-to-earth not to be missed!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,08M
Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces avec balcon a renover
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Terrain 500 m prive au tabu quartier neve zeev a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,62M
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec terrasse proche mer calme et spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$931,520
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,28M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble grand haut standing hauts plafonds investi magnifique proche de la mer spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications