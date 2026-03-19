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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
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5
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ID: 35940
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Deganya, 51

About the complex

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FOR SALE - ALL JUSTY LIVRED APARTMENT 3 PARTS IN HEART OF NEVE TZEDEK 64 m2 living space + two balconies (5.05 m2 and 6.05 m2) 1st floor high 2 bedrooms slept including a mamad 1 bathroom 2 balconies North-West exposure Robotic private parking Exceptional location: 2 minutes from Rothschild Boulevard, 3 minutes from Carmel Market and 5 minutes from the beach Price: NIS 6,500,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
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