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Residential quarter Bonne affaire a florentine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$738,000
;
5
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ID: 38389
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaRav Itshak Yedidya Frenkel, 39

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Florentine district. New building, 4th floor with elevator. 2 rooms, 38m2 + 9m2 balconies. Mamad included. Rented at 6,000, from a tenant who has lived there for 7 years. Price: 2,250,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire a florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$738,000
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