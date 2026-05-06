Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
New exclusive of RE/MAX Hadera!
For sale, a beautiful 4-room apartment as new in the heart of Hadera city centre!
- High-end apartment of 4 rooms, about 100 m2,
- Balcony of about 12 m2 with a beautiful open urban view and a sea view!
- On the 7th floor on 9,
- A large living room well arranged with a real open space,
- A superb modern improved kitchen with plenty of storage,
- A beautiful design master suite with bathroom and toilet,
- 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room,
- Air conditioning, home automation system,
- Without adjoining walls – quiet and intimate,
- 2 lifts, including one from Shabbat,
- Super building, a renowned promoter, with a beautiful lobby,
- Underground parking.
Excellent location very central – banks, communities, shops and transport accessible on foot!
Contact us:
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return