Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa

Special offer for the launch: pay 400,000 у now, and the remainder - according to a special plan closer to the settlement, and without reference to the index. The number of apartments and duration of the action are limited.

About the project

Closed boutique quarter at the intersection of Shoshanat ha-Carmel × ha-Ilanot × Dereh ha-Yam - maximum privacy, high standard and atmosphere of club living. For residents - its own green piazza with recreation areas, benches and architectural illumination. The first and only underground parking in the area. Designer apartments with thoughtful specifications

Location: West Carmel, "White City"

In a few minutes by car - Matam Park, Carmel Center, Sammi Offer Stadium, Congress Center and beaches. Quiet green streets at the same time - in the prime-location of West Carmel: close, central and convenient to everything, always.

Apartments.

4 and 5 rooms - only 2 apartments on the floor

Gardens on the ground floors and penthouses with panorama of Carmel and the sea

High standard finishes, thoughtful layouts, storerooms

Each apartment - private warehouse + 2 parking spaces

Readiness and status

The first stage has already been built and populated - come to see the demonstrative "live" street, green spaces and silence, available only in private neighborhoods. The new phase is already in construction.