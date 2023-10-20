  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa

Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
5
ID: 27953
Last update: 10/09/2025

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Haifa Subdistrict
  • City
    Haifa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Special offer for the launch: pay 400,000 у now, and the remainder - according to a special plan closer to the settlement, and without reference to the index. The number of apartments and duration of the action are limited.

About the project

Closed boutique quarter at the intersection of Shoshanat ha-Carmel × ha-Ilanot × Dereh ha-Yam - maximum privacy, high standard and atmosphere of club living. For residents - its own green piazza with recreation areas, benches and architectural illumination. The first and only underground parking in the area. Designer apartments with thoughtful specifications

Location: West Carmel, "White City"

In a few minutes by car - Matam Park, Carmel Center, Sammi Offer Stadium, Congress Center and beaches. Quiet green streets at the same time - in the prime-location of West Carmel: close, central and convenient to everything, always.

Apartments.

  • 4 and 5 rooms - only 2 apartments on the floor

  • Gardens on the ground floors and penthouses with panorama of Carmel and the sea

  • High standard finishes, thoughtful layouts, storerooms

  • Each apartment - private warehouse + 2 parking spaces

Readiness and status

The first stage has already been built and populated - come to see the demonstrative "live" street, green spaces and silence, available only in private neighborhoods. The new phase is already in construction.

Location on the map

Haifa, Israel
