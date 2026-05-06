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Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,40M
;
8
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ID: 37565
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Malachi, 9

About the complex

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New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2, 3 and 4 rooms from 5.680.000NIS Garden apartments with private landscaped area Penthouses with large panoramic terraces Spacious terraces offering natural light Services and equipment Prestigious entrance hall and refined common areas Private underground robotic parking Harmonious landscaping of the residential area Modern technologies and high-end materials Strengths Premium location: a 5-minute walk from Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv Beach and Port Man-made residence — limited number of apartments Strong real estate demand in the neighborhood and excellent investment potential High-end services designed for optimal quality of life

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,40M
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