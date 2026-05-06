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Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,88M
;
6
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ID: 37618
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Kdoshei Kahir

About the complex

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The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments before increasing prices by 120.000NIS: * 2 pieces from 2.421,900NIS * 3 pieces from 2.328.000NIS * 4 pieces from 2.670.000NIS * Mini penthouse from 3.829.500NIS * Penthouse from 5.761.280NIS Kadoshei Kaire Street, quiet and intimate, is ideally located in the heart of Bat Yam city centre, a few minutes walk from the promenade and the sea. The neighbourhood offers a complete environment with recognized schools, cultural hubs, municipal services, shops and trendy cafes. Accessibility is optimal thanks to the tramway in the immediate vicinity, enhancing the attractiveness and potential of the sector. A premium project with high potential, in a changing sector, ideal for living or investing.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,88M
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