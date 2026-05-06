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Residential quarter Baka maison arabe

Jerusalem, Israel
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$4,19M
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2
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ID: 37828
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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Rare Arab house of 185 m2, garden of 220 m2, beautiful height under ceiling, private entrance, quiet and central area. 11.800.000

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Baka maison arabe
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