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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
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$780,645
;
10
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ID: 37592
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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For sale exclusively – Recent apartment, Bat Yam A rare opportunity to live in peace in the heart of Bat Yam, in a peaceful and pleasant street, close to all amenities. Characteristics of the property: • Living area : 83 m2 • Balcony: 5 m2 • Secured room (Mamad) with dressing room • Spacious master suite with dressing room and private bathroom • Modernized kitchen • Recent apartment in a quality building Ideal location – nearby: • Near Ha'Atsmaout Avenue and its green promenade • A few minutes from the beach • Near the tramway • Rapid access to public transport • Supermarkets • Schools • Cafes, shops and other services

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$780,645
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