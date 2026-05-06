Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam

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For sale exclusively – Recent apartment, Bat Yam
A rare opportunity to live in peace in the heart of Bat Yam, in a peaceful and pleasant street, close to all amenities.
Characteristics of the property:
• Living area : 83 m2
• Balcony: 5 m2
• Secured room (Mamad) with dressing room
• Spacious master suite with dressing room and private bathroom
• Modernized kitchen
• Recent apartment in a quality building
Ideal location – nearby:
• Near Ha'Atsmaout Avenue and its green promenade
• A few minutes from the beach
• Near the tramway
• Rapid access to public transport
• Supermarkets
• Schools
• Cafes, shops and other services
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
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Leisure
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