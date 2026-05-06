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Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,49M
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10
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ID: 37179
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol, 107

About the complex

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For sale exclusively. Near Rabin Square and Chen Boulevard 44 Ibn Gabirol Street In a secure building with digicode and alarm system On the 3rd floor, quiet and pleasant Spacious 2 bedroom renovated apartment + sun terrace 68 m2 + about 5 m2 terrace A spacious bedroom, dressing room, private closets and plenty of storage. Beautifully renovated apartment with oak parquet Guest toilet in addition to the bathroom Currently rented

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,49M
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