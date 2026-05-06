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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,38M
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6
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ID: 37469
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Merkaz Baalei Melaha, 17

About the complex

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Beautiful 3 rooms renovated in the heart of Lev Tel Aviv. 2 minutes walk from the prestigious Rothschild Boulevard, 7 minutes walk from the beach. Quiet and bright, elevator up to the floor. Disabled access. Perfect for a family, rental property, secondary residence.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces renove avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
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