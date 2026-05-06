Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur

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Netivot project
Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover the new presale
New apartments in Netivot!
Discover our exceptional project located in a brand new complex in Netivot, where comfort and modernity meet.
9-storey building
- Apartments of 4 rooms, with an area of 101 m2, plus an additional 15 m2.
- Included: cellar and parking.
5-storey building
- Apartments of 3 rooms, with an area of 80 m2, plus an additional 15 m2.
- Included: cellar and parking.
Conditions of sale
- Fixed and final prices, without indexation.
- Payment facility: 20% at the reservation and the rest at the key-collection.
- Bank guarantee included.
A booming neighborhood:
The Negev is expanding with developing infrastructure, including a train connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in less than 40 minutes. Enjoy a brand new artificial park ideal for walks, as well as the construction of new schools and a synagogue.
Come live in the city of Tsadikim!
Location on the map
Netivot, Israel
Leisure
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