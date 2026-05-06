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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,25M
;
2
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ID: 37365
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Eliezer Kaplan, McDonald's

About the complex

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In the BSR project Sarona New for exclusive sale Superb 4-room apartment with stunning views of Sarona Park 103 m2 + sunny terrace of 9 m2 21st floor South and east orientation Mamad Underground parking Luxury gym, residential club, security system and prestigious entrance hall Planned delivery: end 2025

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,25M
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