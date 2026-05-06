Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona

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In the BSR project Sarona
New for exclusive sale
Superb 4-room apartment with stunning views of Sarona Park
103 m2 + sunny terrace of 9 m2
21st floor
South and east orientation
Mamad
Underground parking
Luxury gym, residential club, security system and prestigious entrance hall
Planned delivery: end 2025
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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