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Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,09M
;
10
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ID: 37521
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ruppin, 41

About the complex

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Well arranged apartment of about 40 m2, designed to optimize each space. The secure room (Mamad) is furnished in a bedroom, offering security and comfort every day. Main features: • About 40 m2 on the 1st floor • 2 pieces • Mamad used as a room • Lift • Underground parking with double parking system • Modern and quality building • Close to the beach Ideal for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a rental investment in a very requested location.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,09M
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