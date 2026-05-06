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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
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7
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ID: 37653
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

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????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought after neighbourhood. The apartment includes a bright living room with balcony, a comfortable bedroom, an open kitchen and a bathroom. The building is equipped with an elevator.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
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