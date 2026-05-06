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Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied

Netanya, Israel
from
$3,09M
;
5
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ID: 37426
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 3

About the complex

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A fast-growing coastal city, Netanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life. Jerusalem Street, just 2 minutes from the beaches and the kikar, this apartment formerly 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes over 130 m2. Located on the 7th floor, it enjoys a nice 16 m2 mirpeset, ideal for enjoying the outdoors all year round. ✔️ Parking ✔️ Cave ✔️ Large living room ✔️ Family potential or secondary residence ✔️ Grand mamad Garden space for residents (sukkah) A real opportunity on the sector.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,09M
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