Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied

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A fast-growing coastal city, Netanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life.
Jerusalem Street, just 2 minutes from the beaches and the kikar, this apartment formerly 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes over 130 m2.
Located on the 7th floor, it enjoys a nice 16 m2 mirpeset, ideal for enjoying the outdoors all year round.
✔️ Parking
✔️ Cave
✔️ Large living room
✔️ Family potential or secondary residence
✔️ Grand mamad
Garden space for residents (sukkah)
A real opportunity on the sector.
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Netanya, Israel
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