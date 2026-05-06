  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace masaryk grand 2 piEces de 81 m emplacement premium idEal investissement et airbnb

Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace masaryk grand 2 piEces de 81 m emplacement premium idEal investissement et airbnb

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 37664
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, Gusto

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Tel Aviv – Frishman Close to the beaches, Dizengoff and all the amenities of the city centre. Apartment 2 rooms with exceptional volumes : • a total of 81 m2 • Living room of 50 m2 allowing a configuration in 3 pieces • 2 bathrooms • South-East exposure, very bright • Clean and well maintained building, secure access • Work to be planned with a great opportunity for valorisation A rare offer to live or invest in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,74M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,99M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,86M
Residential quarter Appartement dexception a lentree de tel aviv ramat gangivataim
Givatayim, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Sublime 5 pieces avec balcons ascenseur mamad tres proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace masaryk grand 2 piEces de 81 m emplacement premium idEal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Show all Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$656,750
Beautiful 5 rooms in Barnea district, close to the sea, with cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,20M
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's thr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,53M
Apartment for sale in Netanya! In Nof Hataylet, Nat600 district, apartment of 130 m2, very spacious, in a luxurious tower with an eternal view of the sea. 22 m2 balcony. Includes a cellar and private parking and swimming pool!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications