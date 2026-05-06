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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
;
2
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ID: 36972
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Antigonus, 7

About the complex

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For sale exclusively on Antigonus Street, near Hayarkon Park and Kikar Milano. Superb 3 rooms of 62 m2 + 10 m2 balcony. Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated, ready in 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Open view and very bright.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
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