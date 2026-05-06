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Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
;
7
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ID: 37429
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaRav Kook, 14

About the complex

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TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it offers superb 3.4-metre ceilings that flood the space with natural light and charm. Highlights: • 70 m2 living space + 5 m2 terrace • 1st floor very high • 2 bedrooms (one of which is the Mamad – secure room) • 1 bathroom with bathtub • 3.4 metre ceilings • Robotic private underground parking • Preserved building, fully renovated with high-end finishes • Quiet street, close to the beach, the best restaurants and luxury shops • Sold fully furnished with modern appliances Price charged: ILS 6,500,000 We speak English, French and Hebrew

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
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