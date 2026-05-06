  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem

Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
01/06/2026
$1,63M
31/05/2026
$1,63M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 37162
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 (5 rooms original, possibility to render it in its condition with ease and at lower cost), terrace of 11 m2 with panoramic views of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$925,600
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$4,46M
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,48M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,88M
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Harish, Israel
from
$1,14M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,60M
For sale exclusively At 3 Zion Boulevard Street, a prestigious and highly sought after address. A unique, spacious and bright apartment! On the 5th floor, this apartment enjoys excellent traffic on four axes! A 5-room apartment with great potential and ideal arrangement. Built area of 146.5…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin 3 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,00M
3 room apartment of 90m2 with garden of 80m2 located at the junction of two main districts: Abu Tor - The east side of the Hebron road at this height belongs to the Abu Tor district (a mixed area known for its character houses and views of the old town). Baka (Geulim) - The west side of the …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,66M
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications