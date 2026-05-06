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Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,81M
01/06/2026
$2,81M
31/05/2026
$2,80M
;
9
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ID: 37329
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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Rare on the area: high-end villa located in one of Ashdod's most sought after areas, a few steps from the beach, in the second line of the sea. A property designed to offer comfort, privacy and quality of life, ideal for a family or an exceptional residence. Built surface area: 280 m2 on 3 levels Land : 320 m2 Facilities: private swimming pool, elevator serving levels Generous volumes, excellent distribution of spaces, beautiful brightness and quiet environment near the sea. A home that combines premium location, rare services and potential for enhancement. Further information and visit on request.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,81M
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