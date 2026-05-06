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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
;
7
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ID: 37734
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, 7

About the complex

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New construction between Gordon and Hilton. Co-ownership of 7 floors with 2 elevators. Gym in the building. High-end standard. Private cellar of 12m2. Issue December 2026. Bank guarantees. Perfect as first purchase, holiday apartment, foot-to-earth or investment.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,89M
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