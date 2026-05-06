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Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,57M
01/06/2026
$1,57M
31/05/2026
$1,56M
;
4
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ID: 37294
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Mutsafi, 6

About the complex

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New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem boundary Bet Vagan Composed of 2 19-story buildings and a 7-story building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace-garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 shabbat), bet knesset, gym... Issue May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with mirpeset of 10m2 3 rooms 85m2 with mirpeset of 10m2 3,5 pieces 86m2 with mirpeset of 10m2 With cellar and parking Price from 3,400,000 NIS Above the shops there are 3, 4 and 5 room apartments 4 rooms 97m2 with 12m2 of mirpeset with cellar and 2 parking spaces Price from 4.100.000 NIS 5 rooms 120m2 with mirpeset of 11m2 Prices per floor, from 4.857.000 NIS with cellar and 2 parking spaces 5 rooms with 2 parking spaces and a cellar 118m2 and 120m2 of mirpeset Price 6.200.000 NIS Penthouse 6 rooms 133m2 with beautiful mirpeset of 133m2, possibility to make a swimming pool 6 rooms 156m2 with beautiful mirpeset of 130m2 possibility to make a swimming pool Price 12,000,000 NIS Method of payment: 20% - 80% 15% on signature, the balance to be divided in several times Note: Prices may vary (This prize does not include our agency commission which is 2% VAT) For more information or to arrange a visit.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,57M
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