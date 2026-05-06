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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
10
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ID: 37593
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Masarik

About the complex

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Perfect plan and very spacious 5 pieces – 135 m2 Bathroom children In the master suite: shower room + dressing room Fully renovated high-end kitchen 3 toilets Summer kitchen with barbecue and wine cellar on the terrace 4 terraces – 60 m2 in total, with open sea view Parking in the basement Secure room (mamad) Independent entry Possibility of staggering payments up to one year Ideal location: ✅ 1 minute walk from the sea and the promenade ✅ Schools and kindergartens ✅ Public transport and tram line ✅ Green parks and playgrounds ✅ Supermarket and synagogue ✡️✅ Popular restaurants and cafes ☕A luxurious and comfortable living experience in the heart of Bat Yam!

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,04M
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