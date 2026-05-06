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Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe localisation

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,46M
01/06/2026
$2,46M
31/05/2026
$2,45M
;
3
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ID: 37113
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yigael Yadin

About the complex

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8.5-piece Cottage with huge potential. Facing a park. One way street. Quiet neighborhood. Large basement.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe localisation
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,46M
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