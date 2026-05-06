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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,000
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9
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ID: 37002
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tahon

About the complex

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Beautiful 5 spacious rooms available for rent, located in Kiryat Yovel in a new tower (2 years), high floor providing exceptional brightness as well as incredible panoramic views. Master bedroom, mamad, central air conditioning, wall heating. Also includes 2 car parks and a private cellar. Quality apartment, close to shops and buses as well as 3 minutes walk from the tram.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,000
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