Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

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In the sought after district of David HaReuveni in Jerusalem, in the heart of a high-quality religious environment, is revealed an apartment that perfectly embodies the balance between modern comfort and Jewish way of life.
This spacious 4 rooms of about 100 m2, in excellent condition, is located on a high floor and enjoys an unobstructed view as well as exceptional brightness thanks to its two north and east exposures.
The outdoor space offers two pleasant balconies including a real Soccah balcony, allowing to live the holidays in ideal conditions. The apartment also features a Mamad, a private basement parking, a large cellar, underfloor heating and a Shabbat elevator.
The building is of standing, well maintained, and the good is immediately available, making it a rare opportunity for a religious family looking for comfort, light and a privileged living environment.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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