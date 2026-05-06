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Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
;
6
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ID: 37388
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    David HaReuveni, 25

About the complex

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In the sought after district of David HaReuveni in Jerusalem, in the heart of a high-quality religious environment, is revealed an apartment that perfectly embodies the balance between modern comfort and Jewish way of life. This spacious 4 rooms of about 100 m2, in excellent condition, is located on a high floor and enjoys an unobstructed view as well as exceptional brightness thanks to its two north and east exposures. The outdoor space offers two pleasant balconies including a real Soccah balcony, allowing to live the holidays in ideal conditions. The apartment also features a Mamad, a private basement parking, a large cellar, underfloor heating and a Shabbat elevator. The building is of standing, well maintained, and the good is immediately available, making it a rare opportunity for a religious family looking for comfort, light and a privileged living environment.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue ouverte et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
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