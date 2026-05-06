  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Meuble proche tram accessibilite complete

Residential quarter Meuble proche tram accessibilite complete

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,500
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 37229
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Nuruk, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In Kiryat Moché, large 5 P in a quiet building close to all transports, establishments, synagogues, perfectly maintained, three balconies, parental suite, complete accessibility ace chabbat elevator, parking. The apartment is furnished, possibility of long term rental.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces terrasse haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
Residential quarter
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,15M
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,48M
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,46M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Meuble proche tram accessibilite complete
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Show all Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,16M
For sale exclusively – Modern apartment in Bat Yam Just 2 minutes from the tram and 500 metres from the beach, this bright and renovated apartment enjoys an exceptional location, close to the Boulevard de l'Independance, its green spaces and its services. Details of the property Interior …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Show all Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces avec terrasse face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,42M
Building delivered in 2017. Condo with gym, garden and parking. 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms. 5 minutes walk from the beach. Sea view 180 degrees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec ascenseur proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
New building - Delivery June 2024 Lift, partial sea view Very bright, 3 minutes walk from the beach Perfect apartment for investment, foot-to-earth, Airbnb
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications