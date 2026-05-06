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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces entierement renove

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,50M
;
8
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ID: 37419
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shacharai, 14

About the complex

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Beautiful 3 rooms fully renovated, first floor, elevator, terrace, open view, cellar, 2 parking spaces. In addition, 200m2 of the roof of the building belong to the apartment.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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