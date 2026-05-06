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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot

Ashdod, Israel
from
$801,000
01/06/2026
$801,000
31/05/2026
$798,750
;
9
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ID: 37006
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Yakinton

About the complex

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For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern residence with 3 elevators, including one from Shabbat Fully air-conditioned apartment Parking space included Ideally located, close to shops, schools, public transport and the synagogue. Exceptional price: 2,250,000 instead of 2,400,000. A real opportunity, perfect for an investment or to live there on a daily basis.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$801,000
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