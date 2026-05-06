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Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,29M
;
5
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ID: 37123
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

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Nice 4-room garden with large master bedroom and garden. 2 bathrooms, Semel kitchen, mamad and standard parking. Large cellar included. Garden to the west pleasant and quiet. Located in the quiet city centre, Synagogue Shifte next door.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,29M
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