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Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,01M
;
6
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ID: 37472
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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Agamim Quarter - Magnificent 5-room penthouse with large terrace

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,01M
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