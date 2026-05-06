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Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
9
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ID: 37367
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Binyamini, 4

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, in Nahalat Yitzhak district, 4 rue Binyamini, quiet and central street, in a well maintained building, on the first floor, of a gross area of approximately 102 m2, apartment of 4 rooms, spacious and comfortable, a shower and 2 toilets, hot water 24/7 and underfloor heating in winter, accessible elevator, shelter in the building, and shared parking for residents.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
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