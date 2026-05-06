  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,41M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 37589
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale – Apartment 4,5 rooms with sea view in Gan HaIr complex, Bat Yam. Spacious apartment located on the 10th floor out of 20 in a modern and sought after tower. It offers 108 m2 of living space and a balcony of 12 m2 with open sea view. Excellent exposure, very bright and well ventilated. The property includes 4.5 rooms, two bathrooms, two toilets, two parking spaces and a cellar. The building has a lobby guard, a gym for residents and three elevators. A large landscaped park is at the foot of the tower. Ideal location, close to the sea, promenade, shops, restaurants, schools and public transport.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces avec terrasse vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$984,060
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,27M
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon immeuble moderne avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,41M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse 6 pieces neuf emplacement premium
Residential quarter Penthouse 6 pieces neuf emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,57M
In the heart of Rothschild district, renovated luxury building. 225 m2 + 75 m2 terrace. Elevator + 2 parking spaces
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$372,750
Special opportunity for investors
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Show all Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$489,900
Excellent investment product, non-occupation rate 0%. Central location, recent building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications