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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces terrasse haut de gamme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
;
11
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ID: 37025
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Meir Yaari, 11

About the complex

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In the sought after Korav Hatsafon, a few minutes walk from the Namal and Hayarkon Park. Luxury building with 2 elevators, high-end lobby. Mini Penthouse of 129m2 + one-storey terrace of 28m2. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, laundry, terrace with outdoor kitchen. 2 parking spaces + cellar. Perfect apartment for a family, with very high-end services. Rare product.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces terrasse haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
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