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Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces avec balcon a renover proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
01/06/2026
$2,31M
31/05/2026
$2,31M
;
3
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ID: 36992
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Idelson, 23

About the complex

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Small quiet street near Ben Yehuda and Bugrashov. Well maintained building. 1st high floor - apartment on street. 134m2 to renovate with 2 entrances. Possibility to make 2 units. Huge potential. 48 500 shekels/m2. Case to be taken.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces avec balcon a renover proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
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